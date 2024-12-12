More VOCFM News

District Six Museum celebrates 30 years of preserving history and community spirit

The District Six Museum, a cherished cultural landmark in Cape Town, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Opened on 10 December 1994, the museum has spent three decades preserving the history and stories of the vibrant District Six community, forcibly removed during apartheid.

The festivities continue this Saturday, 12 December 2024, with a special public event.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, District Six Collections Manager Chrischene Julius explained that the celebration honours the museum’s legacy while looking toward the future.

Julius said that the annual birthday tradition brings together former residents to share stories and enjoy music, dancing, and food, creating a space for remembrance and connection.

“It’s a time to celebrate, but most importantly, it’s an opportunity to share the stories of District Six. Former residents share their lived experiences and why they believe the area’s history should be maintained,” said Julius.

“We want the celebration to share the spirit of District Six with young people,” she added.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC NEWS

Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app