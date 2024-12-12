District Six Museum celebrates 30 years of preserving history and community spirit

The District Six Museum, a cherished cultural landmark in Cape Town, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Opened on 10 December 1994, the museum has spent three decades preserving the history and stories of the vibrant District Six community, forcibly removed during apartheid.

The festivities continue this Saturday, 12 December 2024, with a special public event.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, District Six Collections Manager Chrischene Julius explained that the celebration honours the museum’s legacy while looking toward the future.

Julius said that the annual birthday tradition brings together former residents to share stories and enjoy music, dancing, and food, creating a space for remembrance and connection.

“It’s a time to celebrate, but most importantly, it’s an opportunity to share the stories of District Six. Former residents share their lived experiences and why they believe the area’s history should be maintained,” said Julius. “We want the celebration to share the spirit of District Six with young people,” she added.

