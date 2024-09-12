Dismissal of 10 MK Party Members: Legal and Political Implications

By Vusuthando Percyvil Dube

On a recent ruling emanating from a case involving the ten Members of Parliament (MPs) linked to the MK party, Judge Katharine Savage dismissed their application against the party’s decision to terminate their memberships.

The MPs, namely Thamsanqa Khuzwayo, Isaac Menyatso, Citron Motshegoe, Augustina Qwetha, Nomado Mgwebi, Ntombenhle Mkhize, Sydwell Masilela, France Mfiki, Senzo Dlamini, and Agnes Mogotsi, now face eviction from their parliamentary accommodations in Cape Town, with their legal team exploring alternative legal avenues.

Zuma contended that the MPs had either resigned or defied specific orders related to parliamentary protocols, which led to their removal. However, Thamsanqa Khuzwayo countered these claims, particularly disputing the legitimacy of their resignations as fabricated to facilitate the entry of other party members.

Speaking with VOC News, MK National spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela discussed issues brought up by the expelled MPs considering the decision, he asserted that the MK party has the constitution, which is why they won the court cases.

“The Mk has the constitution firstly, secondly, we won the case against those people, and we are going to proceed with placing individuals who are skilled enough to represent us in parliament.” said Ndlela

Furthermore, Ndlela discussed the legitimacy of the recently sworn-in MPs, namely former Eskom CEO Brain Molefa and former PRASA CEO Luck Montana, in response to applicants’ worries that they were removed from their positions to be replaced by persons of a certain status.

“Brain Molefe, during his time as CEO at Eskom, he had stopped loadshedding. Why are people not saying anything about that? It shows that this person has the capability, same with Lucky Montana during his CEO time in Prasa, it uses to move over 500 million passage flow. Currently PRASA transports 150 million passengers a year” added Ndlela.

Addressing former legislators who have joined the Party, Ndlela says the party will not take anyone who has been an official MP in a different political party. Using Floyd Shivambu as an example, he said Floyd has been given a responsibility to form structures of the party, and it is unreasonable for people to assume he will be taking a seat in the assembly.

As this situation develops further, it will be essential to monitor how these tensions impact the MK party’s strategic positioning within the broader South African political landscape

Photo: X/MK Party

