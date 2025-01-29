More VOCFM News

Disaster Risk Management Centre activates joint operations centre after Taiwan informal settlement fire

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) has activated a Joint Operations Centre to coordinate response and recovery efforts following a fire in the Taiwan Informal Settlement on Wednesday afternoon.

DRMC spokesperson Charlotte Powell confirmed that local humanitarian aid organisations have been called upon to assist affected residents while assessments are underway to determine the full extent of the damage.

“The results of the assessments will be forwarded to SASSA and the National Department of Human Settlements for further provision of relief,” said Powell. “The DRMC will also activate relevant City services to help clear the fire site and restore any municipal services that might have been impacted.”

Authorities are urging residents to remain cautious as emergency teams work to restore normalcy in the area.

