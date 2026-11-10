Dial-a-Ride users raise concerns over booking system and service delivery

Dial-a-Ride users in Cape Town have raised concerns about booking restrictions, last-minute changes and limited access to the service, calling on the City to address operational problems affecting people with disabilities.

The concerns were raised during a meeting between the City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility Directorate and the Dial-a-Ride Users’ Forum on Monday, following months of attempts by users to engage the City.

Western Cape Network on Disability chairperson Anthony Ghillino says users have struggled to secure bookings, while some have also raised questions about inconsistent fares and driver behaviour.

“We’ve been trying to sit around the table with the City for months, literally months. There are very serious and numerous operational concerns that place huge restrictions on the service,” he said.

Dial-a-Ride user Fatima Mustapha, who has relied on the service since 2003, says the booking app is among the main challenges, with users sometimes receiving late notifications about changes to their trips.

She says bookings made through the app fill up within hours, while users classified as ad hoc face restrictions on when they can travel, even when they need the service to get to work.

Mustapha is calling for changes to the booking system and an expansion of the service to reach more areas and people on waiting lists.

Ghillino says the service currently transports about 300 people a day, while an estimated 30,000 people would like to use it daily.

The forum and the City are expected to meet again on 30 November to discuss possible solutions and review information requested by the users.

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