Devastating Khayelitsha fire leaves over 200 homeless

Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) has confirmed that a fire swept through Khayelitsha’s SST Section earlier this week, destroying 83 structures and leaving more than 200 residents displaced.

In the aftermath of the blaze, some residents have already begun rebuilding their homes.

DRMC spokesperson Charlotte Powell stated that the final lists of affected individuals are being compiled for submission to the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and the National Department of Human Settlements to facilitate relief efforts.

“In the interim, the Disaster Risk Management Centre will call on some of its NGO partners to assist with humanitarian relief. The centre will also coordinate various city services to clear the site and assist with any additional recovery efforts,” Powell explained.

Meanwhile, humanitarian organisations, including Gift of the Givers, have stepped in to provide critical support to the affected community.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Gift of the Givers Western Cape Project Lead Ali Sablay stated:

“We could not do much on Tuesday evening as the fire was still an active site, but our teams have been back in the community assisting with humanitarian aid,” Sablay noted.

The organisation has distributed essential supplies, including hot meals, sanitary packs, water, blankets, mattresses, and baby care packs, to those in need.

