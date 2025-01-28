Despite the unanticipated disruption, Ekom is making progress in Killarney Gardens

After a power outage left many people without electricity since Thursday, January 23, Eskom reported that it is making headway in getting power back to customers in Killarney Gardens who were impacted by the recent interruption.

Eskom said since the outage, technicians, supported by subject matter experts, have been onsite conducting an extensive investigation. The complexity of the fault necessitated the engagement of specialised resources to assist with recovery operations.

Eskom also emphasized that they have made great strides and that a solution has been found to speed up the power restoration process. The projected time for electricity restoration (ETR) has not yet been established, nevertheless.

Consumers are urged to use the Alfred Chatbot on the Eskom website or download the MyEskom Customer App, which is accessible on the iStore and Google Play Store. Users can instantly record a fault via the MyEskom Customer App and the Alfred Chatbot, which also instantly offers the reference number required to monitor the defect’s progress.

Alternatively, customers can contact the Share Call number at 08600 37566 or email westerncape@eskom.co.za.