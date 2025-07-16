Deputy Police Minister Polly Boshielo states that the Police Ministry believes more than one person was involved in the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek

Deputy Police Minister Polly Boshielo stated that the Police Ministry believes the murder of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek involves more than one person.

This announcement came during a media briefing on Monday, July 14, 2025, following the revelation that the victim’s mother, Tiffany Nicole Meek, is implicated in her son’s death. She has been charged with murder and appeared at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court.

Speaking to VOC News, Dr. Shaheda Omar, Director of the Teddy Bear Foundation for Abused Children, expressed her belief that the mother did not act alone.

“His body was found warm on the steps, which indicates that he was moved from somewhere else. She could not have done that alone or without being noticed,” Dr. Omar explained.

“We continually teach children and society to be aware of strangers, but unfortunately, the real threats often come from those closest to them. Home, which should be a place of security and safety, has become one of the most dangerous environments for children,” Dr. Omar added.

Photo: Sourced