Dept of Health faces backlog amid audit

The department recorded 5 244 new cases in the last 24 hours. The provinces with the most new cases remain the Western Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. The department says there are 100 861 active cases, with a recovery rate of 94.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) says due to the Department of Health’s ongoing audit exercise, there may be a backlog of reported Covid-19 mortality cases.

The department has recorded 128 new fatalities, of which 59 occurred over the past two days. The total number of fatalities presented by the department stand at 93 117.