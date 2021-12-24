Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Dept of Health announces an end to contact tracing, quarantining of COVID-19 contacts

The Department of Health has announced an end to contact tracing and quarantining of COVID-19 contacts.

According to reports, the Department adopted a recommendation from the Ministerial Advisory Committee. MAC says the proportion of people with immunity is high, and containment strategies are no longer viable.

Those who have come in contact with the virus or who develop symptoms should be tested.

The isolation period of 10 days remains for those infected, but a negative test will not be required to return to work.

 


