More VOCFM News

Department of Home Affairs clarifies spaza shops not under their mandate

The acting deputy director-general of the Department of Home Affairs, Albert Matsaung has clarified that the department’s responsibilities in immigration management do not extend to regulating specific businesses. Matsaung emphasized that the department’s primary focus is on verifying whether the permits held by foreign nationals align with their business activities.

“Spaza shops, bottle stores, and salons are businesses that are not regulated by the Department of Home Affairs under the Immigration Act. Instead, it is the municipalities that oversee these types of businesses, as they are responsible for issuing licenses.”

Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app