Department of Home Affairs clarifies spaza shops not under their mandate

The acting deputy director-general of the Department of Home Affairs, Albert Matsaung has clarified that the department’s responsibilities in immigration management do not extend to regulating specific businesses. Matsaung emphasized that the department’s primary focus is on verifying whether the permits held by foreign nationals align with their business activities.

“Spaza shops, bottle stores, and salons are businesses that are not regulated by the Department of Home Affairs under the Immigration Act. Instead, it is the municipalities that oversee these types of businesses, as they are responsible for issuing licenses.”

Photo: VOCfm