Demolition of informal traders’ kiosks paused for festive season

By Ragheema Mclean

The National Informal Traders Alliance of South Africa recently met with the City of Cape Town to negotiate arrangements for the festive season, following notices that several informal traders’ kiosks in Bellville were slated for demolition.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, the alliance’s President, Rosheda Muller, confirmed that the planned demolitions have been postponed while the City develops an operational plan.

“We have overcome that; the kiosks will not be demolished over the festive season. However, we still need to keep our finger on the pulse because they still have to be relocated to other areas after the festive season,” said Muller.

She added that while the alliance successfully negotiated trading times for the holidays, traders will still face disruptions due to events, particularly at the Grand Parade.

“There are still many challenges that need to be addressed, but for now no demolition will be taking place,” Muller assured.

Mayoral Committee Member for Mobility, Rob Quintas said the demolition has been postponed to the new year, after the festive season and a new date would be communicated to traders.

