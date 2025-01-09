Delft High school learner shot dead in gang-related incident

The Delft community is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Bronwin van Willing who was fatally shot in The Hague, Delft, on Wednesday evening (8 January).

Speaking to VOC News, family member Dominic Williams described Bronwin as a kind and hardworking young woman who touched the lives of many.

“Bronwin was one sweet person; she was friendly, she was kind, and she was so hardworking. We never thought that she would be taken away from us so early. We never expected this to happen, but God has an answer for everything. She is in a better place now. Please pray for her family and friends—we will miss her and love her always,” said Williams.

Police spokesperson Captain F.C. Van Wyk confirmed that officers responded to a complaint at Junker Street and discovered the teenager with a gunshot wound to the back.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that there was a shooting incident in the street, and she went to see what was happening when she was struck by a bullet,” said Van Wyk.

A white Renault, reportedly involved in the incident, was found abandoned at the scene. Van Wyk said that further investigations revealed the vehicle had been hijacked in Bishop Lavis in July 2024. The car has been impounded for forensic processing.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Jackie Ockhuizen, Public Relations Officer for the Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF), stated that van Willing was returning from a spaza shop opposite her home when she was shot.

“One of the suspects was still jumping out of the vehicle to fire another gunshot at her head. Bronwin passed away just after SAPS arrived on the scene,” Ockhuizen said. “The CPF condemns this shooting incident fully. Words cannot bring back our loved ones. Delft SAPS station commander has promised to bring the culprits to book. We hope arrests will be made soon,” Ockhuizen added.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile