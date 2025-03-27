Defence Accuses State Witness of Orchestrating Joshlin Smith’s Disappearance

In a dramatic courtroom turn, the defence has accused state witness Lourentia Lombaard of being the true mastermind behind the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith.

Lombaard, who was arrested alongside Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, her boyfriend, Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn, had her charges dropped after agreeing to testify for the state under Section 204.

After seven days of intense proceedings, Lombaard’s cross-examination concluded on Wednesday (March 26), with the defence casting serious doubt on her credibility.

During questioning, Smith’s lawyer, Rinesh Sivnarain, directly confronted Lombaard’s version of events:

“I am instructed that the reason you are implicating her [Smith] is to save your own skin. She believes that you and Ayanda [Lombaard’s boyfriend] were the masterminds and committed this offense,” Sivnarain stated.

Lombaard denied the allegations, responding:

“This is not true, my lord. It was her and Boeta.”

Joshlin was reported missing from her Middelpos home in Saldanha Bay in February last year, allegedly while under the care of Appollis.

Meanwhile, the lead investigator, Captain Wesley Lombaard, will continue his testimony on Thursday (March 27). Recounting an interview with Kelly Smith in the days after Joshlin’s disappearance, he told the court:

“To my surprise, she said to me, ‘Joshlin isn’t in Saldanha Bay anymore, and that she has to proceed with her life because she has two other children.’”

Court proceedings continue.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels