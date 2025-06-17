More VOCFM News

Deadline looms for parents to confirm 2026 school placements in WC

Deadline looms for parents to confirm 2026 school placements in Western Cape

Parents have until midnight on Tuesday to confirm or defer their children’s school placements for the 2026 academic year.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has warned that after the deadline, the online admissions system will automatically confirm each learner’s top-ranked school choice—releasing thousands of reserved spots for other applicants.

Education MEC David Maynier has urged parents not to delay, saying, “These parents are essentially ‘double-parked’ and are holding up spaces that could be allocated to others still waiting for placement.”

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

