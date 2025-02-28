DCS rejects claims of food shortages, defends revised inmate meal plan

The Department of Correctional Services has denied claims of a food shortage within its correctional facilities, following recent reports suggesting inmates are facing inadequate meals.

To improve operational efficiency while ensuring the nutritional well-being of inmates, the Department has introduced amendments to its 12-day cycle meal plan.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the revised meal plan, which has been developed in consultation with nutrition experts, aims to meet the dietary needs of prisoners without compromising health standards.

“The revised meal plan includes a balanced mix of proteins, carbohydrates, fruits, and vegetables to support physical health and contribute to a positive rehabilitation environment,” Nxumalo said. “Developed in consultation with nutrition experts, the plan ensures compliance with health standards while maintaining operational efficiency.”

Nxumalo further emphasized that the Department rejects the false claims of food shortages, labelling them as misleading and unreflective of the reality inside correctional facilities.

“The department remains committed to providing humane and dignified care, ensuring inmates’ dietary needs are met,” Nxumalo continued.

“The amended meal plan is expected to generate savings of over R200 million per annum, redirecting funds towards self-sufficiency and sustainability projects.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile