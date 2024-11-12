Dali Mpofu joins Shivambu in the ranks of the MK Party

By Daanyaal Matthews

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have continued to bleed high profile personnel within the executive ranks. This comes as Dali Mpofu joined former EFF members Floyd Shivambu and Jimmy Manyi in the ranks of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party under the helm of former President Jacob Zuma.

This, coupled with the retirement of Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has led to deepening conversations on the future of the far-left party soon as it both loses leadership to the recently crowned official opposition and loses its position in SA’s political realm under the limelight of a Government of National Unity (GNU).

Mpofu’s exit from the far-left party, however, seems to have not surprised its leader, Julius Malema, who alleges that Advocate Mpofu had previously argued that the EFF and other parties should collapse into a singular political organization under the leadership of former President Jacob Zuma.

Political analyst Sandile Swana argued that, if these allegations are true, this makes the exiting of Mpofu and Shivambu advantageous to the EFF.

“I think this issue of these departures, once it is properly understood, will probably conclude that it is advantageous to the EFF. As an example, if we take Mpofu’s public report that he has been working confidentially with former President Zuma, nobody knew he was doing that to form the MK party. So, if you are running a political party, you don’t want double agents,” argued Swana.

Listen to the full interview here:

