CT named leading festival and event destination

The city of Cape Town has once again been named the world’s leading festival and event destination.

This after winning an international tourism award for the second time, from the World Travel Awards. It recognises and rewards excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the award proves that the city is able to successfully host top-tier events as voted for by the public.

The destinations it beat include Durban, London, Dubai, Sydney, Barcelona, Buenos Aires, and Cannes.