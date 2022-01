LOCAL

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis hosted the speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, at the Roeland Street fire station to convey a message of thanks to all the firefighters who helped fight this week’s blaze at Parliament.

He says they responded to the fire within minutes, deploying the fullest possible extent of resources in the shortest possible time.

Hill-Lewis says the historic Old Assembly Chamber, the library and Tuynhuys were saved by these actions.