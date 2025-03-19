Criminologist weighs in on Joshlin Smith trial cross-examination of key witness continues

As the trial into the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith continues in the High Court in Saldanha on the Cape West Coast, concerns have been raised about the credibility of witness testimonies and the broader implications of human trafficking in South Africa.

The accused—Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, along with Jacquen Appollis and Stevano van Rhyn—face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, criminologist Simon Howell said human trafficking remains a significant issue in South Africa, with networks operating across the country for years.

“This is shocking, but human trafficking networks have existed in South Africa for a long time, and claims that a mother sold her daughter are, unfortunately, not uncommon.”

He also highlighted the challenges of distinguishing between the actual evidence presented in court and the influence of media coverage on the case.

“There are many conflicting accounts, with a lack of tangible evidence placing people where they claim to have been. The defense is focusing on discrediting state witnesses rather than contesting the facts, using strategies such as emphasizing a witness’s drug addiction to undermine their reliability,” he said.

Howell further noted that the timing of testimonies and media coverage has made it increasingly difficult to separate truth from public perception.

“It’s becoming harder to distinguish the realities of the case from the narratives being presented to the public,” he added.

Trial Updates

State witness Laurentia Lombaard, who completed her three-day evidence-in-chief on Monday, returned to the stand for cross-examination on Wednesday, 18 March.

Lombaard admitted to using drugs two to three times a day, a fact the defense is leveraging to challenge her credibility. However, the judge intervened during questioning to ensure a fair process.

During her testimony, Lombaard alleged that Smith sold her daughter to a sangoma for R20,000 and that the buyer was specifically interested in Joshlin’s “eyes and skin.”

The trial is expected to continue today as Lombaard’s cross-examination proceeds.

