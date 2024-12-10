Criminologist warns of rising child trafficking and kidnappings this holiday season

With the festive season underway, the Border Management Authority (BMA) has ramped up efforts to combat human and child trafficking. Recently, border guards at the Lebombo port of entry intercepted a minibus taxi attempting to smuggle 14 undocumented children from Mozambique into South Africa.

Criminologist and National Coordinator for Missing Children South Africa, Bianca van Aswegen, highlighted the alarming rise in such cases during this period. “It’s not just child trafficking and human trafficking but also children going missing. Kidnappings have escalated in our country, so parents need to be extra vigilant over this festive season. Know where your children are, and what they are doing, and prioritize their safety.”

Van Aswegen emphasized the multifaceted factors behind missing children, stressing the importance of education. “Education by parents to children is vital, but as a community, we also share the responsibility to look after children, especially when parents are still working during the festive season. There are alternative means to ensure children are cared for. It’s not always the parent’s fault when something happens.”

Her call underscored the collective role of parents, communities, and authorities in preventing such incidents and ensuring the safety of children during this vulnerable time.

