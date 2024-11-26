Crime stats show drop in serious offenses but alarming spike in violence against women and children

By Ragheema Mclean

The latest crime statistics, released by the police ministry on Monday (25 November), reveal a slight decrease in serious crimes between July and September this year. However, the report highlights a disturbing rise in violence against women and children during the six months from April to September.

According to the data, over 2,500 women and children were murdered during this period—an average of 14 daily. The grim statistics highlight the ongoing crisis of gender-based violence in South Africa.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat, Dr. Llewellyn MacMaster, Chairperson of the Cape Crime Crisis Coalition, expressed mixed feelings about the figures.

“Of course, we all want to see a drop in crime; on the other hand, the lived experiences of people on the ground do not reflect a reduction in any crimes,” said MacMaster.

He painted a bleak picture of life on the Cape Flats, where communities remain gripped by gang violence and mass shootings.

“People are desperately hoping that things will get better, but what they are experiencing right now—not only the mass killings but also the killings of innocent people—gives the sense that blood is flowing on the Cape Flats.”

“In the Western Cape, we are getting a sense that the police do not have any control over the crime situation in the province.”

“We find ourselves once again in the 16 Days of Activism, and nothing has changed over the years. We need to ask ourselves: is there enough political will to bring about significant change?”

Listen to the full interview below:

