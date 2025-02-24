Crime experts say stats don’t reflect Cape Flats reality

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu released the quarterly crime statistics for 1 October to 31 December 2024, highlighting some reductions in crime rates, with murder cases down by 9.8%, rape by 3.3%, and attempted sexual offences by 3.2% compared to the same period in 2023.

However, a 6.2% rise in murder cases from the previous quarter in 2024 signals areas of concern that require further attention.

While the reductions in certain crime categories were welcomed, Mchunu stressed the need for continued action in areas where crime remains a significant issue.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast Dr. Llewellyn MacMaster, chairperson of the Cape Crime Crisis Coalition acknowledged the positive trends but urged caution.

“We are desperate for good news, and any decrease in crime is welcomed, but we are still facing a major crisis with crime in the country, and that is a fact,” he added.

“People will only believe in these statistics when they start seeing changes on the ground, and right now, we are still hearing too many gunshots and incidents that make people feel unsafe.”

For the full interview with Dr. Llewellyn MacMaster, listen below:

Meanwhile, local crime fighter and human rights defender Zona Morton criticized the statistics for not reflecting the lived realities of Cape Flats residents.

“If we look at the reality of crime – for example, a mother whose child was raped in September last year – she cannot understand why the police would compare stats from 2023, rather than the previous quarter,” Morton said.

“When the police compare statistics to the previous financial quarter, it doesn’t align with the pain and loss that families experience from recent violent crimes.”

Listen to the full interview with Zona Morton below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels