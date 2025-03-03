Crime activists renew calls for military deployment amid gang violence on Cape Flats

Crime activists have once again called for the deployment of soldiers to assist in combating the ongoing gang and gun-related violence on the Cape Flats.

This follows comments made by Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile, who stated that there is no need for military intervention in the area.

Patekile made the remarks during the delivery of the Western Cape’s 2024/2025 third-quarter crime statistics on Tuesday, 25 February.

While the statistics revealed a decrease in murder and attempted murder rates, the province recorded a shocking 263 gang-related murders between October and December 2024, marking the highest number of such crimes.

Speaking to VOC News, Abie Isaacs, Chairperson of the Cape Flats Safety Forum said that despite the statistics showing an overall reduction in crime, the situation on the ground remains dire.

“We once again call for the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) as a force multiplier to the SAPS. Yes, we note that the provincial police commissioner has indicated that there has been a decrease in crime, however, on the ground, a different picture is displayed. Just this weekend, we saw multiple reports of shooting incidents in various areas, therefore we are calling for the deployment of the SANDF,” Isaacs stated.

The violence continues, with a 26-year-old man killed and two others, aged 19 and 40, injured in a shooting incident on Sunday evening (2 March) in Ashley Crescent, Lavender Hill. Intense gunfire was reported in the area.

Police Media Liaison Officer Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that Steenberg police detectives are investigating the murder and two attempted murder cases.

“Steenberg police were called to the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The 26-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel while the other victims were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. The suspect/s are yet to be arrested,” said Twigg.

