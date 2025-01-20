Crestway High School achieves remarkable turnaround with help from education expert

Crestway High School in Retreat has experienced a dramatic improvement in its matric results, leaping from a 35.9% pass rate in 2023 to an impressive 66% in 2024.

This transformation was made possible by the intervention of Professor Jonathan Jansen, a renowned education expert from Stellenbosch University and a proud product of the Retreat/Steenberg community.

Disturbed by the school’s 2023 results, Jansen reached out to the Department of Education, offering his expertise to help the school recover. Within a year, the combined efforts of the school’s leadership, teachers, students, and the broader community led to this inspiring turnaround.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Jansen credited the school’s exceptional leadership and committed staff for driving the change.

“We had the privilege of having an exceptional principal who is focused and determined. Without leadership of this quality, you can’t change anything. The teachers at the school were also very hardworking. When you combine that with the collaboration of the community—parents, religious organizations, alumni—it becomes easier to direct efforts towards success,” said Jansen.

He also emphasized the importance of balancing support with accountability, noting how the school’s positive culture inspired learners to put in their best effort.

“The learners showed up with their A-game and were so motivated by the hard work of the teachers that they matched their efforts. If you have a school where the culture is positive, encouraging, reinforcing, and respectful, the results will continue to rise. This year, we are aiming for a 100% pass rate!”

Listen to the full interview on VOC Breakfast below:

VOC News

Photo: Crestway High School/Facebook