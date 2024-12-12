More VOCFM News

CPT residents to remain water wise during the festive season

The City of Cape Town (COCT) is urging residents to remain water wise during the summer season that coincides with the festive season, commonly referred to as the “Silly season”.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Zahid Badroodien, the Mayoral committee member for water and sanitation emphasised the importance of water preservation.

“We are fortunate enough to have our dam levels at above 95%, but that does not mean that we should waste water. We are urging residents to continue saving water as we do not know what the future holds,” he stressed.

Badroodien further shared useful water tips with residents to ensure that households remain water savvy during the holiday period.

“Resident can save water by making sure that there are no leakages on their properties and by monitoring the water usage. For those who have pools at home, please make sure that you cover it, to avoid spillage of any sorts. Motorists are urged to only wash their vehicles when need,” he shared.

Listen to full audio below:

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

