Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

CPT petition rejecting Eskom’s 20.5% electricity tariff hike

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

LOCAL

In a bid to garner support, Cape Town’s mayor has made a public appeal to residents to sign a petition rejecting Eskom’s upcoming electricity price hike of 20.5 percent. A total of 30 675 Capetonians signed a petition against higher Eskom electricity tariffs.

Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis says it far exceeds the inflation rate of 5.5%.  He has called on Eskom’s CEO to withdraw the application from Nersa, saying the increase is unrealistic and unaffordable.

According to the mayor, Eskom has refused to withdraw or amend its application. He called on Nersa not to underestimate harsh economic realities.

 


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.