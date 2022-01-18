CPT petition rejecting Eskom’s 20.5% electricity tariff hike

LOCAL

In a bid to garner support, Cape Town’s mayor has made a public appeal to residents to sign a petition rejecting Eskom’s upcoming electricity price hike of 20.5 percent. A total of 30 675 Capetonians signed a petition against higher Eskom electricity tariffs.

Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis says it far exceeds the inflation rate of 5.5%. He has called on Eskom’s CEO to withdraw the application from Nersa, saying the increase is unrealistic and unaffordable.

According to the mayor, Eskom has refused to withdraw or amend its application. He called on Nersa not to underestimate harsh economic realities.