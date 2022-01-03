CPT emergency services praised as parliamentary fire mostly contained, one suspect detained

VOC Operations to extinguish the blaze at Parliament, deemed a “national tragedy”, have been downscaled on Monday morning. Government dignitaries flocked to the scene of the Parliamentary precinct on Sunday, where an extensive fire ripped through the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces. Internally, the National Assembly has been extensively destroyed by fire, water, heat and smoke.

Resources were deployed en masse, with President Cyril Ramaphosa praising the response by Western Cape officials and assuring that the work of Parliament will continue. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the council chamber will be made available to the speaker for sittings of the National Assembly, as well as the City Hall and Grand Parade for the upcoming State of the Nation Address in February.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille confirmed that the Hawks have taken over investigations after a 49-year-old man was arrested in connection to the fire. He allegedly entered the Parliamentary complex by breaking a back window and was found in possession of stolen property. He is due to appear on charges of housebreaking, theft and arson, as well as under the National Key Point Act on Tuesday.

The DA has since called for an independent investigation into the blaze. The party also sang praise for the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue services and the Western Cape’s emergency teams for the efficient response to the blaze, saying that they have made the nation proud.