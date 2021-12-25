COVID: 4,500 flights cancelled over Christmas weekend

New Zealanders celebrated Christmas on Saturday in the warmth of the southern midsummer with few restrictions, in one of the rare countries in the world largely untouched by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, commercial airlines around the world cancelled more than 4,500 flights over the Christmas weekend, as a mounting wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant created greater uncertainty and misery for holiday travellers.

US hit by further flight cancellations

According to Flightaware.com, at least 2,000 flights were cancelled worldwide on Christmas Day.

On Friday, there were around 2,400 cancellations and almost 11,000 delays. The site also reported over 600 cancellations for Sunday.

Pilots, flight attendants and other staff have been calling in sick or having to quarantine after exposure to COVID, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines and many other carriers to cancel flights during one of the year’s peak travel periods.

China’s COVID-hit Xian city reports rise in infections

China’s Xian city has reported an increase in daily COVID-19 infections and local companies curtailed activity as the country’s latest COVID-19 hot spot entered its third day of lockdown.

Xian, a northwest Chinese city of 13 million, detected 75 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for December 24, its higest daily count of the year and reversing the previous day’s decline, official data showed on Saturday.

Residents are banned from leaving town without clearance from employers or local autorities and households can send only one person to shop for necessities every two days.

India COVID deaths rise by 387

India’s health ministry reported on Saturday that daily COVID-19 deaths in the country have risen by 387, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to at least 479,520.

COVID cases have also risen by 7,189 to at least 34.8 million.

In Omicron-free New Zealand, Christmas without restrictions

Ninety-five percent of adults in New Zealand have had at least one dose of a vaccine, making it one of the world's most vaccinated populations. The only Omicron cases that have been found in New Zealand have been safely contained at the border.

Ninety-five percent of adults in New Zealand have had at least one dose of a vaccine, making it one of the world’s most vaccinated populations. The only Omicron cases that have been found in New Zealand have been safely contained at the border.

As COVID-19 spread across the globe in the past two years, New Zealand used its isolation to its advantage. Border controls kept the worst of the virus at bay, and by Christmas this year, New Zealand had recorded just 50 deaths in a population of 5.5 million.

Daily COVID cases in Australia’s New South Wales top 6,000

Australia’s most populous state recorded more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time Saturday, adding a sombre note to Christmas celebrations.

Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, reported 2,108 new cases and six deaths on Saturday.

Source: Al Jazeera