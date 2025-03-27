Covid-19 Vaccine Mandatory for Hajj 1446/2025, SAHUC Warns Pilgrims

The South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC) has urged all Hujaaj (pilgrims) traveling for Hajj 1446AH/2025 to adhere to Saudi Arabia’s health regulations, particularly the Covid-19 vaccination requirement.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, SAHUC President Moaaz Cassoo emphasized that the Saudi Ministry of Health has repeatedly stressed the importance of these regulations.

“SAHUC has received the Ministry of Health’s guidelines for Hajj 1446 three times already, highlighting the critical need for compliance, especially regarding the Covid-19 vaccine certificate,” said Cassoo.

Concern Over Unvaccinated Elderly Pilgrims

Cassoo expressed concern that nearly 100 accredited South African pilgrims over the age of 65 have yet to receive their Covid-19 vaccination, despite it being a mandatory requirement for entry into Saudi Arabia.

“There is significant emphasis on the Covid-19 vaccine, particularly for those over 65, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, respiratory conditions, kidney failure, and neurological disorders. If you fall into any of these categories, you must have a valid Covid-19 vaccine certificate,” he explained.

Vaccine Shortage in South Africa

A key challenge, Cassoo noted, is the lack of available Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa.

“At present, there are no Covid-19 vaccines available in South Africa. We are actively trying to source them from overseas. If successful, pilgrims will need to take them. If not, the responsibility will fall on the pilgrim and their operator to decide whether they are willing to take the risk of traveling without it.”

Cassoo stressed that SAHUC will not be flexible on this requirement.

“When another country mandates a health requirement, we must comply. There will be no leniency from SAHUC on this matter.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stock