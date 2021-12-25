Court rules that talks between UWC, disgruntled students should be mediated

The High Court in Cape Town has ruled that mediation should take place between the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and students following a dispute regarding accommodation.

Students filed an application to have them return to their Hector Peterson Residence from an alternative private accommodation provided by the university to students who remained on campus during the holidays. The court also ruled the university provide accommodation with shelter, privacy and amenities at least equivalent to that of the Hector Petersen Residence.

UWC Spokesperson Gasant Abarder: