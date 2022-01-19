Court orders Mafe be released from psychiatric hospital, moved to correctional facility

The High Court in Cape Town has ordered that alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Christmas Mafe, be released from Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital immediately.

Judge President of the High Court, John Hlophe, says the order to refer Mafe for mental observation at the hospital was unlawful and irregular.

Court proceedings below:

Mafe will now be transferred to Pollsmoor Correctional Facility where he will be remanded until his bail application which is expected to be heard in the Regional Court on Saturday.

It also emerged that Mafe has contracted COVID-19 while at Valkenberg and he is currently in isolation.

Hlophe handed down the order following proceedings.

“Setting aside the referral of the accused to Valkenberg Hospital in terms of section 77 read with section 78(2) of the criminal procedure act 51 of 1977. Three, the matter is set down for the bail application this coming Saturday the 22nd of January 2022.”

Mafe faces several charges including terrorism, relating to the fire which destroyed parts of Parliament earlier this month. He intends pleading not guilty to the charges.

In an unsigned affidavit handed to the Western Cape High Court by his defence team, Mafe claimed that the terrorism charge is a cheap strategy to make his bail application more onerous.

He was admitted to the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital last week after an order by the Cape Town Magistrate’s court.

Source: SABC