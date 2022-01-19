Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Court orders Mafe be released from psychiatric hospital, moved to correctional facility

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

The High Court in Cape Town has ordered that alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Christmas Mafe, be released from Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital immediately.

Judge President of the High Court, John Hlophe, says the order to refer Mafe for mental observation at the hospital was unlawful and irregular.

Court proceedings below:

Mafe will now be transferred to Pollsmoor Correctional Facility where he will be remanded until his bail application which is expected to be heard in the Regional Court on Saturday.

It also emerged that Mafe has contracted COVID-19 while at Valkenberg and he is currently in isolation.

Hlophe handed down the order following proceedings.

“Setting aside the referral of the accused to Valkenberg Hospital in terms of section 77 read with section 78(2) of the criminal procedure act 51 of 1977. Three, the matter is set down for the bail application this coming Saturday the 22nd of January 2022.”

Mafe faces several charges including terrorism, relating to the fire which destroyed parts of Parliament earlier this month. He intends pleading not guilty to the charges.

In an unsigned affidavit handed to the Western Cape High Court by his defence team, Mafe claimed that the terrorism charge is a cheap strategy to make his bail application more onerous.

He was admitted to the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital last week after an order by the Cape Town Magistrate’s court.

Source: SABC


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.