Countdown to the 16th VOC Pink Hijab Day Begins!

By Ragheema Mclean

As October ushers in Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it brings a wave of hope, education, and community spirit, with initiatives like the Voice of the Cape’s Pink Hijab Day (PHD) leading the charge.

With one in 27 women in South Africa receiving a breast cancer diagnosis, it’s clear that awareness is more crucial than ever.

Launching the event on VOC’s Mornings with Purpose show VOC’s programming team, said the team is excited to unveil this year’s theme for the event: “Embracing Vulnerability, Unveiling True Strength”

This year marks the 16th VOC Pink Hijab Day, which will take place on Tuesday, 29 October, at Masjidul Quds in Gatesville.

“This will be the 16th PHD and it’s amazing to see the communities support every year, and we’re unable to do it without our key partnerships with the Masjidul Quds committee, the Tuesday Housewives Forum and the Islamic Medical Association of South Africa,” said Programming Manager Rashieda Davids

Davids said the theme beautifully captures the courage required to face the challenges of breast cancer.

“We want to tell the community that it’s okay to be vulnerable. Sometimes, when faced with a diagnosis like breast cancer, people build walls. We want to remind them that there’s strength in vulnerability,” shared VOC producer and presenter Jasmina Petersen.

“The event not only celebrates survivors but also creates a safe space for those currently battling the disease. Many of us are scared to go for breast screenings, but it’s crucial to detect any issues early, Petersen shared.”

A highlight of the event will be the return of the infamous bake sale, with all proceeds going to a charitable organization aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer, both locally and globally.

“It’s a day of awareness, support, and unity,” Davids added.

Everyone is encouraged to wear pink and join in on a day filled with insightful speakers—both professionals and cancer survivors—sharing their inspiring stories.

Davids concluded, “This year we will also be incorporating the formation of a human chain around the entire Masjid, which will symbolize the strength and unity of our community.”

“Listeners need to stay tuned to the VOC airwaves as we will be making more exciting announcement leading up to the event.

If you wish to be part of this event or want to book a slot at the sales exhibition, please contact the VOC team at 021 442 3500.

VOC NEWS

Photo: VOCfm