COSATU set to strike against economic hardship calling for Government to stimulate economy

By Daanyaal Matthews

The Republic of South Africa has been touted by President Cyril Ramaphosa as entering an ‘era of prosperity’ following the establishment of the Government of National Unity (GNU) and the subsequent decreases in inflation and fuel prices with the apparent end of loadshedding and strengthening of the rand.

However, while all these improvements have been lauded by civil organizations, economists, political analysts, and more, the growing concern is that the effective reality for South Africa’s citizens has not shifted significantly, with the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group arguing that the issue presently is that of affordability, which languishes due to a lack of proper wage increases, which, when coupled with the reality of unemployment in the nation, paints an almost grim paradigm for the average citizen of the Republic.

The latter thought is shared with the Congress of South Africa Trade Unions, better known as COSATU, who are set to protest on the 7th of October to raise concerns that the union has about the growing cost of living in the Republic, which is largely hindering the movement of South Africa’s impoverished.

Zanele Sabela, COSATU National Spokesperson, further elaborates on the grievances of the union, which extend to the job market, and how companies in the Republic operate.

“What looms large is the high unemployment rate in this country. Currently 11.3 million people need jobs, which includes people who have been looking for work but haven’t found any and are now discouraged; they don’t even try anymore, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need jobs anymore.”

The Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, is soon to make his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), which will be of vital importance in the Republic due to numerous crises that are occurring simultaneously, as almost every department in government reports underfunding, with the education sector being the most worrisome. Sabela argues that the speech by Minister Enoch Gondongwana is of vital importance, especially given the looming issue of electricity tariffs.

“We would like to see that this new government, this Government of National Unity, is wanting to put money into the economy to make sure that it stimulates the economy, which quite frankly has been stagnant since COVID. So, we would like to see some action; we would like to see things happen,” said Sabela.

