Salt River, Cape Town  6 October 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

Cosatu ready for its nationwide strike

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it is ready for its nationwide strike and protests against unemployment which will coincide with World Day for Decent Work tomorrow.

The federation says the aim of the national strike is to highlight the economic crisis characterised by income inequality, poverty and high unemployment.

COSATU’s national spokesperson Zanele Sabela says, “It’s about the fact that even the people that actually have jobs, these jobs are not decent. We’ve seen how the Department of Employment and Labour inspectors went out there to look at restaurants. How people were told to hide in ceilings and the young lady who was on Tik Tok, was talking about how she was being treated, how she and her colleagues were treated at her workplace.”

“So, it’s about decent jobs, but not just that, it’s also the fact that 11.3 million people in this country need jobs, but at the same time as that is happening, there are these continuing retrenchments that are taking place.”

Source: SABC News

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app