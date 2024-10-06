Cosatu ready for its nationwide strike

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it is ready for its nationwide strike and protests against unemployment which will coincide with World Day for Decent Work tomorrow.

The federation says the aim of the national strike is to highlight the economic crisis characterised by income inequality, poverty and high unemployment.

COSATU’s national spokesperson Zanele Sabela says, “It’s about the fact that even the people that actually have jobs, these jobs are not decent. We’ve seen how the Department of Employment and Labour inspectors went out there to look at restaurants. How people were told to hide in ceilings and the young lady who was on Tik Tok, was talking about how she was being treated, how she and her colleagues were treated at her workplace.” “So, it’s about decent jobs, but not just that, it’s also the fact that 11.3 million people in this country need jobs, but at the same time as that is happening, there are these continuing retrenchments that are taking place.”

Source: SABC News