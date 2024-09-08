Corrupt traffic officers may be fueling motorists’ misbehavior: RTMC

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says corrupt activities by traffic officers might be contributing to the misbehaviour of some motorists.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane was speaking during the arrest of 11 traffic officers in Polokwane, Limpopo, for alleged corruption.

The corporation says the officers have been under surveillance for two years for allegedly soliciting bribes from motorists.

Zwane says their arrests will deter other officers from engaging in corrupt activities.

“The conduct of these of traffic officers contributes to a culture where drivers don’t respect the rules of the road because they know they can buy their way out so with this arrest we are sending the message that when traffic officers go to the road they must stick to what they are supposed to do which is to ensure that all motorists obey the rules of the road.”

