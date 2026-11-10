COP31: Climate Experts Urge Greater Action On Climate Finance And Extreme Weather

World leaders are being urged to accelerate efforts to combat climate change as the COP31 climate summit gets underway in Turkey.

United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell has warned that progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions remains far too slow, while rising temperatures and increasingly severe weather events continue to threaten lives, livelihoods and economies.

Emeritus Professor at the University of the Witwatersrand’s Global Change Institute, Professor Coleen Vogel, stated that countries must deliver on climate finance commitments made at previous climate summits. She explained that financial support is essential to help vulnerable nations strengthen their resilience against extreme weather, including floods.

Vogel said the growing impact of climate change also makes it increasingly important to assess the financial and social costs of these events.

“I think a lot of them are coming to a head now. The one is obviously the promises that were made in previous COPs about getting climate finance to enable countries who are more at risk than others to actually become stronger and more robust in the face of extreme weather,” she said.

She added that the losses extend beyond infrastructure damage, with local communities facing growing challenges to sustaining their livelihoods under increasingly difficult conditions.

VOC News

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