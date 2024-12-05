More VOCFM News

Consumers are warned of silly season scammers

By Kouthar Sambo

Consumers have been warned to be on high alert for online transactions linked to their bank cards. Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Thursday, Specialised Security Services (SSS) expert Mike Bolhuis, stressed that consumers must remain vigilant when encountering scammers.

“The latest scam alert is people getting a call from the bank, and the number shows it’s from the bank and fraud department. The person takes their time with you, even advises you never to give you OTPs or personal information, then lures you in and alerts you that something is going off in your account. You cannot trust the identification and true caller – consumers have to be careful,” stressed Bolhuis.

Photo: Pexels

