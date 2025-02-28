More VOCFM News

Consumer expert says Ramadan should be about financial reflection

As the Crescent Observers Society of South Africa are to announce when Ramadan commences on Friday evening, a consumer expert stated that the holy month should not only be about spiritual upliftment but also about financial reflection.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Friday morning, consumer expert Moesfiqah Botha said that those embarking on the holy month but plan according without overspending.

“We should not be incurring debt during this month to make our Iftaar tables look a certain way, we should stay within our budget. Financial discipline is very important all year round, but it should be practiced especially during this month,” she stated.

