More VOCFM News

Consumer expert cautions against overspending this festive season

With less than three weeks to go before we bid farewell to December and welcome January, a consumer expert has emphasised the importance of being money savvy during this time, to avoid what is commonly referred to as “Janu-worry”.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday morning, consumer expert Moeshfieka Botha said spending tends to spike sharply as the December holidays approaches.

“Some of us are fortunate enough to receive a bonus, or even having our salaries paid early during December. We need to understand that our money will have to stretch until the end of January when our next salaries are released. We need to note that we have a six-week cycle to prepare for, and many times we forget this, which leads to us struggling during the month of January,” she added.

Botha said that consumers had a tough few months with the high cost of living and might want to spoil themselves, however, she stressed the importance of having a budget and sticking to it.

“South Africa is not an easy place, year after year we see an increase in the cost of living, we push through and when it gets to December, people want to spoil themselves and we understand that, but we should be responsible and be financially aware of our needs and financial commitments such as debit orders, living expenses etc. Having a budget will assist you in managing your finances and ensuring that all necessities are covered,” she added.

Listen to full audio below:

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app