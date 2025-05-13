Confusion as SASSA Urges Beneficiaries to Verify Details Amid Missed May Payments

Concerns have been raised after the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) urged grant beneficiaries who did not receive their May payments to visit their nearest office and update their personal information.

The agency explained that the move forms part of an identity verification process aimed at preventing fraud and ensuring compliance.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Abigail Peters, Community-Based Monitoring and Research Manager at Black Sash, acknowledged the importance of verifying beneficiary details—particularly for those using alternative forms of identification or outdated personal records.

“There are still many beneficiaries being called to update their information who haven’t done so yet,” she noted.

However, Peters pointed to a communication gap, saying many recipients are unaware of these requirements until they miss a payment.

“There has been a breakdown in communication. People often only realise something is wrong when their payment doesn’t come through, and they then go to SASSA offices to investigate,” she said. “This is why we continue to emphasize the need for proactive outreach and clear communication from SASSA.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Supplied