ConCourt declares Cape Town’s emergency housing policy unconstitutional

The Constitutional Court issued a landmark ruling last week in the Bromwell Street case, upholding the Bromwell family’s appeal and declaring the City of Cape Town’s emergency housing programme unconstitutional.

Disha Govender, attorney and Head of the Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre, highlighted the significance of the ruling for vulnerable communities in Cape Town. “It means that the most vulnerable in our communities can no longer be completely shoved to the outskirts of the city and made more vulnerable. At a time of crisis, specifically for people facing evictions due to homelessness, the greatest amount of support is needed,” she said.

“The Constitutional Court recognised the connection people have with the areas they live in, the support systems built over years, and how these are essential for survival. It requires sensitive consideration of the impact of any displacements,” she added.

Govender further discussed how the judgment challenges Cape Town’s housing policies. “This judgment really did focus on the City of Cape Town’s implementation of the national emergency housing programme and found it unconstitutional. This is because it blanketly excluded emergency housing from inner-city areas, where high levels of eviction due to gentrification are occurring,” she explained.

She added that the ruling compels the City to develop a temporary emergency housing policy that aligns with its constitutional obligations.

Listen to the full interview below:

