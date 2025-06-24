Concerns Rise Over Violent Behaviour Among Youth in Public Spaces

Over the past few weekends, videos have surfaced showing violent altercations — some involving school learners — breaking out at public malls, including the V&A Waterfront.

These incidents are not only disruptive but also pose a serious threat to bystanders and shoppers, raising growing concerns around safety, discipline, and the role of social media in fueling such behaviour.

Speaking to VOC News, Donald Kau, Head of PR and Communications at the V&A Waterfront, said they do not tolerate any form of violence and that punitive action is taken against those found guilty.

“As would be expected, we are concerned about these trends as it not only places those involved in these fights in danger, but also those visiting the mall and it causes major disruptions to the neighbourhood. We do increase security during holiday periods or when we detect an increase in people visiting the facility. Serious action is taken against those involved in the fights, which if requires, includes reporting the incidents to the South African Police Services (SAPS),” he added.

Shaheda Omar, Director of the Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children, said the growing trend is deeply concerning and reflective of broader societal issues.

“These outbursts are often a cry for help and can be linked to unresolved trauma, lack of positive role models, and a need for belonging. We cannot allow children to just get away with these actions, serious action need to be taken to reduce the spread,” she added.

Cybersecurity expert Mike Bolhuis also weighed in on the matter, stressing that social media algorithms are partly to blame for amplifying violent content and behaviour.

“These algorithms are designed to prioritise content that drives high engagement—likes, shares, comments, and views. Unfortunately, emotionally charged or shocking material, including violence, often draws more attention. This creates a feedback loop where harmful content spreads faster and wider than more neutral posts, sometimes even reaching users who didn’t seek it out,” Bolhuis said.

