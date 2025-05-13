Concerns Over Nurse Shortages Despite Health Department’s Plan to Recruit 200 More

As the world commemorated International Nurses Day on Sunday, 12 May, the National Department of Health announced plans to recruit 200 additional nurses in the coming months to help ease the pressure on healthcare workers.

However, concerns persist that this number falls far short of what is needed in South Africa’s already strained public healthcare system.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, public health expert Professor Hassan Mohammad emphasized that the country is facing a deep crisis.

“I’m concerned about this figure. Yes, it’s a start—but the need for skilled nurses in South Africa is far greater.”

Mohammad noted that nurses often form the backbone of community healthcare.

“Nurses play a vital role at the primary care level. Most of our local clinics are nurse-run. Even at more advanced levels, nurses specialize in areas like theatre and ICU, and can even take on responsibilities similar to doctors.”

He added that the country is steadily losing nurses due to burnout, poor working conditions, and more attractive job prospects abroad.

“Finding qualified nurses for specialized areas has become an increasing challenge. Recent austerity measures have made things worse, with staff losses going unaddressed and unfilled.”

