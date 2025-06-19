More VOCFM News

CODETA and CATA Talks Deadlocked Again Amid Deadly Route Dispute

Efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict between the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA) and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) have once again reached a stalemate, with a third round of talks now set for Tuesday, 24 June.

The dispute centres on a contested taxi route between Mfuleni and Somerset West—a feud that has claimed the lives of at least eight taxi operators from both associations in recent weeks.

The rival associations reconvened for negotiations on Tuesday, 17 June, but failed to make any progress.

Speaking to VOC News, CODETA spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana confirmed that although no agreement was reached, both parties remain committed to dialogue.

“We haven’t reached an agreement, but it is important to note that we’ve committed to continued engagement until we find a long-lasting resolution to the dispute,” said Tumana.

He reassured the public, particularly commuters affected by the violence and ongoing service disruptions.

“We promise the commuters that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”

The standoff continues to impact taxi operations and compromise commuter safety in the affected areas, with authorities closely monitoring the situation.

