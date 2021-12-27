COCT thanks various structures for ensuring safety during festive season

The City of Cape Town has thanked the many officials hard at work to ensure the safety of citizens during the holiday season.
With the festive cheer in full swing, this past weekend’s beautiful weather saw the Mother City’s beaches, parks, malls and other attractions, packed to capacity.
Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith applauded the dedication and commitment of the Traffic, Emergency and Fire and Rescue services’, metro police and SAPS, Disaster Management, lifeguards, the NSRI, Community Forum and Neighbourhood Watch members, who are dealing with several issues.
“I hope that you had a great Christmas and that you will have an incredibly safe festive period and a great new year. Know that we will be there. As part of the festive season deployment, our staff are putting in long hours and I want to thank (those) contributing to making this time safe and a nice time for everyone. We are extremely thankful to all of you,” said Smith.
VOC