Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

COCT thanks various structures for ensuring safety during festive season

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

The City of Cape Town has thanked the many officials hard at work to ensure the safety of citizens during the holiday season.
With the festive cheer in full swing, this past weekend’s beautiful weather saw the Mother City’s beaches, parks, malls and other attractions, packed to capacity.
Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith applauded the dedication and commitment of the Traffic, Emergency and Fire and Rescue services’, metro police and SAPS, Disaster Management, lifeguards, the NSRI, Community Forum and Neighbourhood Watch members, who are dealing with several issues.
“I hope that you had a great Christmas and that you will have an incredibly safe festive period and a great new year. Know that we will be there. As part of the festive season deployment, our staff are putting in long hours and I want to thank (those) contributing to making this time safe and a nice time for everyone. We are extremely thankful to all of you,” said Smith.
VOC

Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.