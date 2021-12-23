Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

CoCT says cemeteries to be closed on Christmas Day

The City of Cape Town has announced that its cemeteries will be closed for burials on Christmas Day. Staff will however be on standby for Muslim and Jewish burials, in accordance with religious requirements. Cemeteries will however be open for visitations. The City also urged the public and undertakers to please take note of amended operating hours to avoid disappointment. Residents are advised to consider weekday burials over the festive season, to reduce the congestion seen building up again on weekends.

