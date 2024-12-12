More VOCFM News

COCT launch campaign to safeguard children at crowded beaches

As the summer season is in full swing, the City of Cape Town (COCT) will launch its Identikidz programme in Strandfontein this Saturday to manage overpopulated beaches across the mother city.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday morning, Patricia Van Der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health said the programme provides safety for children and peace of mind for parents or caregivers visiting the beaches.

 

“Easy-to-spot City branded booths are stationed at the various participating beaches. When you arrive at the beach, you can go to the nearest booth to register your child. We take down your full name, contact details and home address as well as your child’s name, age, gender and a short description of their appearance. Once we have all the necessary details, we will issue your child with an identification armband,” she added.

 

The Identikidz programme will be available between 09H00 – 18H30 at the following beaches over the 2024/25 festive season:

Big Bay, Camps Bay, Fish Hoek, Gordon’s Bay, Harmony Park, Lagoon Beach, Melkbosstrand, Milnerton Beach, Mnandi, Monwabisi, Muizenberg, Sea Point and surrounding area, Silwerstroom, Strand and Strandfontein.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

