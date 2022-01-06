CoCT invests millions into Dia-a-Ride service for special needs commuters

VOC

The City of Cape Town has invested R17 million in new vehicles for the Dial-a-Ride (DAR) service for commuters with special needs. The new fleet consists of 13 vehicles and is expected to be fully operational by mid-January 2022. The fleet can accommodate 64 seated passengers with special needs and 56 passengers in wheelchairs per trip. The buses are also fitted with cameras and tracking devices.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas, said eligible users are picked up at their doorstep and transported to their destination. He added that users are required to book in advance, and the service operates Monday to Sunday from 5am until 10pm.

The service has come under continuous criticism over capacity issues. Quintas says the City’s contract with HG Travelling Services comes to an end in September 2023, adding that a long-term business plan is being developed to cater to more users.