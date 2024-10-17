Salt River, Cape Town  17 October 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

COCT in hot waters following reports of sewage waste

By Rachel Mohamed

Following reports of sewage waste the City of Cape Town has been inundated with complaints about the flow of sewage waste on the local beaches. According to reports, Camps Bay has received complaints in July, Greenpoint in September, and Hout Bay since 2023.

There have been concerns and questions raised on governance matters with Dr. Jo Barnes, senior lecturer emeritus at Stellenbosch University’s Department of Global Health, and a researcher who found high levels of E. coli in Hout Bays water, arguing that not enough was being done to curb the issue.

Speaking on VOC News Beat show on Thursday, Gregg Oelefse, Manager of the Coastal Management Department at the City of Cape Town said “All of the wastewater produced in the city daily is roughly seven hundred million litres that goes into some sort of treatment”.

Listen to the full interview:

VOC News
Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app