COCT in hot waters following reports of sewage waste

By Rachel Mohamed

Following reports of sewage waste the City of Cape Town has been inundated with complaints about the flow of sewage waste on the local beaches. According to reports, Camps Bay has received complaints in July, Greenpoint in September, and Hout Bay since 2023.

There have been concerns and questions raised on governance matters with Dr. Jo Barnes, senior lecturer emeritus at Stellenbosch University’s Department of Global Health, and a researcher who found high levels of E. coli in Hout Bays water, arguing that not enough was being done to curb the issue.

Speaking on VOC News Beat show on Thursday, Gregg Oelefse, Manager of the Coastal Management Department at the City of Cape Town said “All of the wastewater produced in the city daily is roughly seven hundred million litres that goes into some sort of treatment”.

Listen to the full interview:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay