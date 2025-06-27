COCT Council Approves New Budget Amid Public Outcry Over Rate Hikes

The Cape Town Council has adopted its 2025/2026 “Invested in Hope” Budget, despite strong opposition from civil society organisations, residents, and political parties, who have criticised the projected increases in property rates and the introduction of new fixed charges as unjust and unaffordable.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis hailed the budget as a declaration of intent, describing it as focused on inclusive growth, highlighting a record-breaking R40 billion infrastructure investment planned over the next three years.

“Public engagement has resulted in meaningful changes from the initial draft tabled in March, significantly lowering the proposed city-wide cleaning tariff and the fixed water charge,” said Hill-Lewis.

He added that, based on public input, the City was able to expand its social support net, extending the “first R450,000 rates-free” benefit to all properties valued up to R7 million, and increasing the pensioner rebate income threshold from R22,000 to R27,000 per month.

However, critics argue that these revisions do little to address the broader affordability crisis faced by many Capetonians.

STOP COCT founder Sandra Dickson criticised the vote as a “rubber-stamping exercise,” stating that the City is ignoring overwhelming public opposition.

“About 18 months before the next municipal elections, the City approves its 2025/26 Budget using the majority vote of the current ruling party,” said Dickson.

“This raises serious questions about the state of democracy in the City and is causing grassroots voters to question whether this is what they voted for.”

Dickson also referenced the City’s own public participation report, which shows that 87% of participants opposed the draft budget, calling the changes “minimalistic” and insufficient to soften the blow to residents.

“The budget retains its original construct from when it was first tabled and remains deeply unpopular. Many Capetonians are now anxiously awaiting their first bills at the end of July,” she added.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels